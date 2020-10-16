ATLANT Hits Market Capitalization of $844,915.78 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $844,915.78 and approximately $238.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.28 or 0.04807177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046286 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

