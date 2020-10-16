Atonomi Price Hits $0.0002 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, LATOKEN, BitForex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a total market cap of $120,990.03 and $7.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.20 or 0.04809326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

