Atonomi Price Hits $0.0002 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Atonomi has a total market cap of $120,990.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.20 or 0.04809326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

