Avient Co. (AVNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avient to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

AVNT opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.65 million. Avient had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

