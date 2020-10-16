AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stephens started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80. AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 25,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $852,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

