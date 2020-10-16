AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80. AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 45,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,511,844.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $13,520,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

