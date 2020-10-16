B.Riley Securit Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $926.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.