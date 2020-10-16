Ballast Inc. Has $882,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

