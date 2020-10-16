Ballast Inc. Sells 548 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

