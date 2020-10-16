BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

