Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 335.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 3,129 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $53,568.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 53,990 shares in the company, valued at $924,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,944 shares of company stock valued at $128,080. 29.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKSC stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

