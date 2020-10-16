Barclays Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $130.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

NYSE FRC opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,732,000 after buying an additional 117,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 92,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

