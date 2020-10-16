Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BASFY. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Main First Bank upgraded Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.