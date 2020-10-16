Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.