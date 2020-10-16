Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.69 ($89.04).

BAYN opened at €44.11 ($51.89) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.48.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

