BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BMWYY stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,509. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

About BAYERISCHE MOTO/S

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

