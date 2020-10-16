Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) Given New $0.85 Price Target at Scotiabank

Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $0.75 to $0.85 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNHF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Belo Sun Mining has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

