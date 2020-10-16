Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

