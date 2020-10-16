BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.07. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.50%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

