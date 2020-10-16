BidaskClub Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGNC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 647.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

