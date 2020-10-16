BidaskClub Downgrades American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Hold

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

