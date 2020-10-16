BidaskClub Lowers Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,449. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $938.07 million, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,827 shares of company stock worth $707,723. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 205,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.