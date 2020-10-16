BidaskClub Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Buy

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

INTU stock opened at $341.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

