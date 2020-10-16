Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $65.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.