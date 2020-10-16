Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX) (ASX:BIN) Insider Buys A$5,776,296.59 in Stock

Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX) (ASX:BIN) insider Ian Malouf purchased 2,140,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$5,776,296.59 ($4,125,926.14).

Ian Malouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Ian Malouf sold 1,000,000 shares of Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.97), for a total transaction of A$2,760,000.00 ($1,971,428.57).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX) Company Profile

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

