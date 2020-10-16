BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCDA. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCDA opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

