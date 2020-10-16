Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 34.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of -0.83.

Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on Biomerica from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

