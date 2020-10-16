BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months, owing to the company’s sturdy performance that continued in second-quarter fiscal 2020. Both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Notably, the company continued to witness strong comparable club sales. The metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing. Evidently, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. Cumulatively, these efforts have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals, resulting in higher membership fee income and comparable club sales growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BJ. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.95.

NYSE:BJ opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $10,818,995.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,349 shares of company stock worth $30,286,895. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after buying an additional 232,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,296,000 after buying an additional 495,830 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

