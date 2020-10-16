BK IRELAND GRP/ADR’s (BKRIY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKRIY. Citigroup downgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue downgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get BK IRELAND GRP/ADR alerts:

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

About BK IRELAND GRP/ADR

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.