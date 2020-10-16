Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.45. Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 1,403,925 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 30.55 and a current ratio of 33.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.38. The company has a market cap of $84.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72.

About Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

