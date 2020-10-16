BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BOQI International Medical stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. BOQI International Medical has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

