BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.27. BowLeven shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 89,142 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.49.

About BowLeven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

