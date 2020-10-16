Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $270,600.00 in Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,662,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,271 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,324,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,182,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 742,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.