BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 1,013,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,509,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

