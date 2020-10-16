Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 400 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 400 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $13,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,993.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BDTX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BDTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

