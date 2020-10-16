Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BCLI opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.83. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCLI. Maxim Group increased their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

