Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $38.50. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) shares last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 5,028,701 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) Company Profile (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.