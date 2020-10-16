Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 22,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,155. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,160 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

