Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

BNL stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 108.00%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

