Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,163.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 830,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 793,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 518,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 934,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 482,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,793. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

