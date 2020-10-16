Brokerages Set Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target at $82.07

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.07.

ONEXF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Onex from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of ONEXF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. 2,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Onex has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 389.88% and a return on equity of 0.06%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

