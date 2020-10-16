Brokers Set Expectations for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

