Brokers Set Expectations for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriState Capital in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

TriState Capital stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 8.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,718.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

