Bruderman Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $358.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

