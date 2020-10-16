BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 802 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $267.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $759.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

