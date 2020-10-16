BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 259,054 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

