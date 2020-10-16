BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,292 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 57,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 106.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.51.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.