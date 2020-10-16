Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

