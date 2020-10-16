Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZLFY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,363. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.