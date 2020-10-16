Bunzl’s (BZLFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,363. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.